The midfielder has been out for a month with a hamstring injury having made three appearances on his return to the club, his first competitive football since January 2020. So although the 34-year-old former England international is back in training, it is far from guaranteed he will play tonight against Peterborough United.

“ You’ve got to remember he’s missed a year-and-a-half of football,” warned coach McCann. “He’s played three games for us and then been out for four or five weeks. We’ve got to be mindful of that. We’ve got to pick the freshest team.”

Hull sit a place above the relegation zone with Posh and Barnsley a point behind.

Hull City's Tom Huddlestone. Picture Tony Johnson

If Huddlestone is missing others from a squad light on Championship experience will have to step up. Centre-back Jacob Greaves is keen to do that.

“Quite a lot of people talk about inexperience but we’re not fearing anything in this league,” insisted the 21-year-old centre-back.

“There’s a lot of players in this team with not much Championship experience but I think for the club going forward if we can get as many games into these younger players as possible – even the older players who have not played too much Championship football – then it’s only going to benefit us.

“The more games, the more we improve, the more we learn. Things will happen throughout the season but it’s just how you respond to that and ride the punches.”

Greaves is currently playing alongside Di’Shon Bernard, sent out on loan by Manchester United to gain experience.

“Me and Dish have just turned 21 and it’s kind of good I am playing with someone the same age as me because we are just as vocal as each other really, it’s kind of brought us on,” he said.

“Both of us are talking all the time and it’s definitely something that is going to bring us both on.”

Last six games: Hull City LWDLLL; Peterborough United LLDLWL

Referee: L Doughty (Lancashire)