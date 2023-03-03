Hull City v West Brom: Liam Rosenior won't tolerate another 'video nasty'

FOR LIAM ROSENIOR, the way that one of his teams loses is far more important than the actual business of losing.

No manager likes losing. Equally, it comes with the territory.

His Hull City side have suffered just four at league level in his 16 games in charge thus far.

Two, against Reading and Sheffield United, were narrow and had consolation in terms of performance. But the last two in recent away losses to Bristol City and Norwich have rankled with him more.

Liam Rosenior. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Watching reruns of last Saturday's setback at Ashton Gate was the equivalent to watching a 'video nasty' for Rosenior.

His anger and disappointment will multiply if he has to view a sequel over the next few days and would probably ruin his weekend.

He said: "I have probably watched the game back five or six times, difficult though that was. It is interesting because the further away from the event you get, the more you see that you emotionally care sometimes.

"I felt we weren't at the level that I expect from us as a team. I don't think they were at the level my team expects of itself either. It is something that really grates with me.

"You are going to win and lose games, but there's a minimum baseline of engagement, effort, headers, tackles and values.

"People always talk about me and say: 'he wants to play out from the back and play pretty football.' Before any of that, I want a team who competes. The metrics of our core values is not to get outrun and outfought. It is something we have to rectify.

"I want to see reactions to setbacks and am looking forward to seeing what my group has got."

A head coach being dismayed with a poor result and performance is one thing, but for things to truly heal, players must also feel a collective sense of hurt.

Rosenior is at least assuaged ahead of a fixture against one of the Championship's most impressive sides over the winter in Albion, who arrive on the back of a notable win against Middlesbrough.

He continued: “I’ve got a group who really care. I think they really believe in the way we’re working now and know the expectation and levels and I’ve a high benchmark for them of where we want to get to and go with their careers and where I want to get to. The players need to expect - and I do - at least be in a position to win a game every time we step on the pitch. Friday will be no different.

"It is a real good test. Their record since Carlos (Corberan) came in must be in the top two or three in the league. I’ve a lot of respect for Carlos as a coach and West Brom as a squad. They have an outstanding group of players for this level."

In some aspects, Hull's wretched home statistics were the story of the first half of the season.

Whisper it gently, but things are changing. City are unbeaten in six at league level and have shipped just three goals under Rosenior.

He said: "Your home form is so important. To be honest, there's a lot more good than bad that has happened here and that's not all down to me, it's down to the players and staff who have come together.

"When I first joined, we were a point away from relegation and are now 11 points clear and have the third best defence record in the league from the time I’ve been here.

"I’m not a defensive coach. I like my team to have clean sheets, but create chances and score goals. We need to start taking more chances."

Last six games: Hull WWDLDL; West Brom LWLDLW.

Referee: J Linington (Isle of Wight).