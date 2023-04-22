'I thought it might be our day to claim a winner' - Matt Taylor bemoans late concession that keeps Rotherham in danger

Matt Taylor felt an improved second-half display went unrewarded as Rotherham United conceded a late goal to Bristol City that keeps the Millers nervously looking over their shoulders.

Rotherham’s Championship status is still not secure, they have a three-point cushion over the bottom three having played a game fewer than third-bottom Reading.

But the importance of Thursday night’s rearranged game with fifth-bottom Cardiff City on Thursday night at the New York Stadium, cannot be overstated.

Bristol City took a 15th-minute lead when Cameron Pring delivered a high cross from the left and Tommy Conway rose to notch his 11th goal of the season with a header.

On the mark: Rotherham's Jordan Hugill, centre, equalised for the Millers from the penalty spot at Bristol City. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Rotherham were level in the 67th minute when Jordan Hugill sent Max O’Leary the wrong way with a penalty awarded for a foul on him by Zak Vyner.

But City had the final say at the death when Kal Naismith had a shot saved in a crowded box and Weimann pounced to shoot past Viktor Johansson from eight yards, leaving the Millers three points above the relegation zone.

Rotherham came close to taking all three points themselves in the closing stages when substitute Shane Ferguson hit a post and Max O’Leary saved well from another replacement Georgie Kelly.

Boss Matt Taylor said: “We were off the pace in the first half, which can happen.

“A few of the players were carrying niggles and a big effort against Burnley last Tuesday night may have taken a toll.

“Bristol’s front players really impressed me and caused a lot of problems. They were better than us and the best thing that could be said is that we got to half-time still in the game.

“It was clear we had to change things and affect the match from the bench with some fresh legs and minds.

“The second half was much better. We played on the front foot and tried to take the game to the opposition.

“As the game progressed, I thought it might be our day to go and claim a winner.

“It was a cruel body blow when they scored so late. But that’s football and we have to bounce back quickly.

“Jordan Hugill is one of several players struggling physically at the moment and I was about to substitute him when he scored from the penalty.

