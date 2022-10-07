Jess Park: The East Yorkshire Lioness-in-waiting who was always destined to be a ‘superstar’

Four years after graduating from York City’s regional talent club programme, Park could earn her first England cap against world champions the United States at a sell-out Wembley stadium tonight or next Tuesday, when the Lionesses play a friendly against the Czech Republic.

Last month, England manager Sarina Wiegman rang Park to offer what every young footballer dreams of - a first senior international call-up - just two days after the 20-year-old marked her first start for loan club Everton with a goal, an assist, and a player of the match award as she helped the Toffees to a 3-0 Merseyside derby victory in front of a record crowd at Anfield.

“It doesn’t get much better in a week, surely!” said Adrian Costello, former technical director of the York City RTC, where Park’s journey to the England team began in 2011.

During her six-year stint, Park starred for her country at under 17 and under 19 level and caught the eye of a number of Women’s Super League clubs - including Manchester City, then the country’s leading women’s football team.

“Jess was clearly a very, very, very good footballer with incredible potential,” Costello explained.

“She's clearly got the talent, but how often in life will you say ‘that kid had all the talent in the world, but never used it’, or ‘that kid could have played for England, but didn't because…’

“She had the talent, but also the attitude to make sure that she didn't waste it.”

TEDDINGTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Jess Park of England (C) looks on during an England Women Training Session at The Lensbury on October 04, 2022 in Teddington, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

So highly did City prize her abilities that they sent then-England captain Steph Houghton to have dinner with Park - and their overtures worked, as Park switched to the Manchester club as soon as she turned sixteen.

The young attacker, who grew up in Brough near Hull, quickly found opportunities at the Academy Stadium outfit - notably assisting a match-winning goal aged 19 in the 2020 FA Cup final - but is seeking further first-team experience on loan at Everton this season.

Amid Euro 2022 fever, Paula Stainton, York City Foundation manager and RTC licence holder, sensed that the programme’s former prospect’s time was coming.

“We were all glued to our tellies in the summer - it was fabulous,” Stainton said. “And I remember saying afterwards, ‘I think it's only a matter of time before we see Jess there’. I like to be proven right!

Sixteen-year-old Jess Park at York City FC Regional Talent Club.

“We knew that there was something special about her.

“What stood out for me from the feedback that I got was not just the talent, but her commitment and her efforts.

“It's amazing for us now to see all of those things recognised and rewarded.”

From early in her career, Costello could also tell that Park’s attitude would take her very far.

“Jess had something,” Costello said. “She's one of those footballers that comes along once in a generation. What made it? Professionalism.

"Even as a young girl she wanted to be the best, she wanted to learn.

“There's a lot of young players who want to please. They'll do what you ask, but no more.

“Jess would do what you ask, but was always wanting more and wanting why? Why? Why are you telling me to do that? For my learning, why?

“Now, there were days when she didn't train the best, she didn't play the best. But she would always strive to be it.

"She wouldn't let mediocre be. Average is not good enough, being good is not good enough.

“It’s just an attitude she had, and it was definitely intrinsic. It wasn't pressure being put on her by coaches or family.

“It was Jess in herself saying, ‘I can do better, just give me the ball, I’ll do better’.

“I've been fortunate enough to be involved with the coaching of some really good footballers, but Jess has been by far the highlight.”

Wiegman’s newest recruit - dubbed a ‘little superstar’ by Costello - has not forgotten her roots, and still returns to the RTC when she’s in the area.

Stainton added: “We're all entirely behind her and very much rooting for her.