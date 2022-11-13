Despite scoring nine goals in their last three Premier League matches ahead of the break for the Qatar World Cup, a striker could be top of their radar.

Former Valencia striker Rodrigo is certainly doing the business for Jesse Marsch’s side this season but Patrick Bamford has been in and out of the side with injury.

According to reports in Spain this weekend, director of football Victor Orta could be looking at La Liga to bolster the club’s goalscoring options.

Leeds United target: Osasuna's Argentinian forward Ezequiel "Chimy" Avila (L) challenges Real Betis' Argentinian midfielder Guido Rodriguez (Picture: CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)

Leeds are reportedly plotting a bid to sign Osasuna striker Luis Ezequiel ‘Chimy’ Avila.

Argentinian Avila, who has scored six goals in 13 games this season, has only just renewed his contract with the Pamplona club, but there is a chance that the 28-year-old will still be on the move in January.

Osasuna’s Spanish top-flight rivals Sevilla are also reportedly interested.

As per the report, Avila has a €30m (£26m) release clause – as is the norm with contracts in Spain – and the report goes on to say that Leeds’ director of football Orta is willing to pay around €22m (£20m) for his services.

