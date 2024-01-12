Liam Rosenior on why Hull City should always have a local feel despite global recruitment drive

Liam Rosenior says you can see the difference when someone who understands Hull City pulls on the black-and-amber.

Barnsley-born Matty Jacob, grandson of former Tigers defender Geoff Baker, has become the latest graduate of the club's academy this month, making his debut as a substitute against Sheffield Wednesday and scoring on his first start against Birmingham City in the FA Cup.

Andy Smith and Jacob Greaves have made the same step up and although captain Lewie Coyle came through Leeds United’s academy, he is Hull-born.

At a time when Hull are actively working to bring in outsiders via the transfer market, that local base is vital.

"I made a big thing of it and embarrassed him to the group, but Matty played the game with the care I want to see for the shirt," said Liam Rosenior ahead of Friday's Championship game against Norwich City.

"There's the story of his grandfather and the tattoo on his leg. He played with the passion and desire I want to see from every player that puts on the amber and black. The next time I pick him I'll have no doubt he'll do that again."

Rosenior is from London and came through at Bristol City but his grandmother famously lived in Hull and supported the club long before he played for them.

"I know how unique this city is, economically, in terms of the support it's had over the years, the people, the culture, and I'm trying to mirror that in the team," said the 2014 FA Cup finalist. "The best way is to have people born in the area playing for the club.

ONE OF OUR OWN: Hull City left-back Matty Jacob is the grandson of Geoff Baker

"I'm really lucky I do have that understanding because of my grandmother and my family who still live here now.