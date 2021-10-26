Rovers deserved all three points but were forced to come from behind as the Manchester United loanee cancelled out Dan Gardner’s early own goal as Rovers settled for their second home draw of the season.

It meant the hosts remained in the bottom four with a paltry 11 points from their 14 league games, three points from safety, but at least it’s four points in four days.

Wellens made two changes from the entertaining 3-2 win over Cheltenham at the weekend, Matthew Smith and Gardner replacing Ben Close and Tommy Rowe.

Richie Wellens manager of Doncaster Rovers (Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Doncaster found themselves behind early on after Shilow Tracey stole the ball from Joseph Oluwu and his cross forced Gardner to slice into his own net past Pontus Dahlberg.

Jordy Hiwula had a good chance to level things five minutes later, Joe Dodoo’s flick finding the striker but he was frustratingly kept at bay by U’s ‘keeper Tomas Holy.

The visitors, who failed to muster a shot on target during the match, had their best chance through Smith, who met former Barnsley full-back George Williams’ cross in the six-yard box but headed over after half-an-hour.

Hiwula saw a shot deflected wide shortly after the break before Dodoo’s shot was also deflected narrowly off target just past the hour. The home side enjoyed 65 per cent possession and deservedly found themselves level on 68 minutes.

Galbraith started and finished the move, his raking crossfield ball picking out Hiwula, who found the Northern Ireland international to slam home his effort off the post from 25 yards.

Doncaster should have completed the turnaround but Rodrigo Vilca volleyed over inside the box following good work from former Cambridge man Kyle Knoyle down the right.

And they were almost handed the ultimate sucker-punch when Harvey Knibbs’ header rattled the bar before Dahlberg tippe the rebound over.

Doncaster Rovers: Dahlberg, Olowu, Williams, Anderson, Galbraith, Bostock (Cukur 80), Smith, Gardner (Knoyle 40), Vilca, Dodoo, Hiwula-Mayifuila. Unused subs: Jones, Blythe, Horton, Barlow, Hasani.

Cambridge United: Holy, Williams, Jones, Okedina, Iredale, Dunk, Tracey (Knibbs 72), Weir, Worman, Brophy, Smith (Ironside 72). Unused substitutes: McKenzie-Lyle, Masterson, Simper, Davies, Lankester.