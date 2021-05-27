Revealed: How Barnsley, Rotherham, and Huddersfield's cup final records compare to their Championship rivals

Wembley Stadium. (Photo by Neil Hall - Pool/Getty Images)

From the FA Cup to the Champions League to the EFL play-offs, there’s plenty of opportunity for glory across the footballing pyramid, and this weekend promises to be a corker with both European silverware and a place in the Premier League next season up for grabs.

Obviously, Barnsley, Rotherham United, and Huddersfield Town aren’t fortunate enough to be contesting any finals this term, but with an all-English Champions League final and the Championship play-off decider on the horizon, it got us thinking about some of their past ventures.

Paddy Power have been crunching the numbers on every cup final since 1980/81 – across all major competitions – to determine which Championship clubs historically have the best records.

Played: 7 Won: 0 Lost: 7 Win rate: 0% (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Click and scroll through their findings below…

*Data only includes 2020/21 Championship clubs who have played in three or more finals since 80/81.

Played: 4 Won: 0 Lost: 4 Win rate: 0%(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Played: 4 Won: 1 Lost: 3 Win rate: 25%. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Played: 4 Won: 1 Lost: 3 Win rate: 25%. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Played: 4 Won: 1 Lost: 3 Win rate: 25%. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Played: 4 Won: 1 Lost: 3 Win rate: 25%. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Played: 7 Won: 2 Lost: 5 Win rate: 29%. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Played: 6 Won: 2 Lost: 4 Win rate: 33%. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Played: 8 Won: 3 Lost: 5 Win rate: 38%. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Played: 5 Won: 2 Lost: 3 Win rate: 40%. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Played: 5 Won: 2 Lost: 3 Win rate: 40%. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Played: 4 Won: 2 Lost: 2 Win rate: 50%. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Played: 3 Won: 2 Lost: 1 Win rate: 67% (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Played: 3 Won: 2 Lost: 1 Win rate: 67% (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Played: 3 Won: 2 Lost: 1 Win rate: 67% (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Played: 3 Won: 2 Lost: 1 Win rate: 67% (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Played: 3 Won: 2 Lost: 1 Win rate: 67% (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Played: 6 Won: 4 Lost: 2 Win rate: 67% (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Played: 7 Won: 5 Lost: 2 Win rate: 71% (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Played: 4 Won: 3 Lost: 1 Win rate: 75% (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Played: 4 Won: 3 Lost: 1 Win rate: 75% (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Played: 4 Won: 3 Lost: 1 Win rate: 75% (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Played: 5 Won: 4 Lost: 1 Win rate: 80% (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)