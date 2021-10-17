Michael Smith: Rotherham United striker sunk former club.

Michael Smith had put Warne’s side ahead at the New York Stadium before Marcuss Harness hit back for Pompey four minutes after half-time.

But an immediate response followed as Rotherham rattled in three goals in seven minutes via Smith, Richard Wood and Ben Wiles.

“I am really pleased, Portsmouth are a good team and you can see they’re really well coached,” reflected Warne. “To score four goals at home against a team like that is pleasing.

“After us giving the ball away needlessly and them scoring, it’s a really good reaction from the lads. To then go on and perform the way they did is really impressive. Momentum is always good. The more games you win the better but it’s where you are at the end of the season.”

Smith’s two strikes against his former club took him to 10 goals for the season as the Millers kept pace with Plymouth Argyle and Wycombe Wanderers in the automatic promotion spots.

“Obviously, strikers are judged by their goal-scoring. I don’t just judge them on that. He has been colossal and he leads the line really well,” said Warne of Smith.

“He was was unplayable at times. He is the one who takes the headlines because of his goals but I thought the midfield three were really good and Mikel (Miller) was amazing out left.”

Rotherham United: Johansson; Ihiekwe (Ogbene 54, Edmonds-Green, Wood; Harding, Rathbone, Barsaler, Wiles, Miller; Smith (Kayode 81), Grigg (Ladapo 68). Unused substitutes: Vickers, Sadlier, Ferguson, Odoffin.

Portsmouth: Bazunu; Ogilvie, Freeman, Ragget; Romeo, Tunnicliffe (Hackett-Fairchild 72), Williams (Thompson 73), Morrell, Brown; Harness, Marquis (Hirst 70). Unused substitutes: Bass, Ahadme, Jacobs, Azeez.