Season ebbing away for Doncaster Rovers, but opportunity knocks for striker Caolan Lavery

FOR a third successive year, a season is ebbing away for Doncaster Rovers.

Personal motivation and pride will increasingly come to the fore for those who don the red and white between now and season's end and Caolan Lavery won't be short in that regard at least.

The Canada-born striker, 30, who has previously represented both Sheffield clubs, Bradford City and Rotherham United, scored his first goal in Rovers' colours since his move from near-neighbours Scunthorpe United in January in the 1-1 draw at Crawley on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It could be the precursor to an extended run in the side with Rovers waiting to see the extent of a knee injury sustained by 13-goal top-scorer George Miller last weekend.

Doncaster Rovers striker Caolan Lavery, pictured during his time at Bradford City

Lavery, who made just his fourth start since 11 appearances since signing, said: "We will see exactly what is up with George. Whether or not he comes in or I am back on the bench, I will be ready to go.

"Hopefully, (with) a run of games, but we'll see what happens.

"Of course, everyone should be (unhappy) if they are not playing, but you have to do it in a positive way, train hard and be ready when called upon and chances will come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I got a chance, scored it luckily and hopefully I can get a few more before the end of the season."

Lavery's header just before the break put Rovers in front at Crawley, but in a microcosm of their season, they were pegged back thanks to a maiden professional goal for home player Rafiq Khaleel.

It enabled the Red Devils to move two points clear of second-bottom Hartlepool United with a game in hand.Rovers, meanwhile, remain marooned in mid-table.

On a disappointing result for Rovers, whose outside hopes of the play-offs look all but over, Lavery continued: "It's obviously nice to open my account for Doncaster, but disappointing that we could not hold on and get the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We held on and defended really well as a group and unfortunately we conceded at the end.

"We have not had the best results recently, but the lads are working hard and remaining positive and we want to fight right to the end."