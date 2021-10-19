Shaymen’s Jack Vale ends Pontefract Collieries’ FA Cup dream, but York and Lions go through

Off the mark: Jack Vale got his first goal for FC Halifax Town to knock Pontefract Collieries out of the FA Cup. Photo: Marcus Branston.

Town will now play Maidenhead in the first round thanks to substitute Vale’s second-half winner.

Pontefract gave it everything they had, but National League Town just about had enough.

It was far from the spectacular scoreline many Halifax fans will have anticipated, and not a spectacular performance.

But Halifax avoided another cup upset, and deservedly so on the night, although Pontefract, from the Northern Premier League, made them work incredibly hard for it over 180 minutes, and can be proud of their efforts.

Halifax were soon on the attack and Matty Warburton was denied from an acute angle after nice build-up play from Newby and Jordan Slew, before Tyrell Warren and Allen then combined beautifully to set-up Warburton, who again brought a good save from Ryan Musselwhite, who then parried away Woods’s shot from range moments later.

The best move of the game so far came four minutes before the break as Jack Senior instigated a counter-attack, with Warburton’s lofted pass finding Newby on the right, who then played in Warren, whose low shot was turned behind by Musselwhite.

The Shaymen had been labouring since the interval, looking increasingly unlikely to score, but with their 14th effort of the night, and their ninth on target, Vale stayed calm to finish from close range after Allen’s burst into the box and low cross from the right to end the visitors’ brave resistance.

Elsewhere, Kurt Willoughby’s hat-trick fired York City into the first round of the FA Cup following a 3-1 replay win at Morpeth Town.

The Minstermen will now host Buxton in the next round.Willoughby opened the scoring on 19 minutes, curling in confidently after collecting Sam Fielding’s through ball and doubled the advantage with another emphatic finish after a positive midfield burst by Olly Dyson.

He then claimed the match ball on 53 minutes when he cut in from the left and curled an exquisite effort into the top corner before the hosts hit straight back with their consolation, as Ryan Donaldson tapped in.

Elsewhere, Lebrun Mbeka’s 84th-minute header secured a first-round trip to League One Wimbledon for Guiseley following a 2-1 replay win over Brackley.

The Lions had earlier forged ahead in the 11th minute courtesy of Lewis Hey’s excellent finish following Jamie Spencer’s cross and Mbeka sealed victory after Brackley’s Matt Lowe had missed a penalty prior to Lee Ndlovu’s equaliser.