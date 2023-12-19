THE sweet sound of Christmas carols filled the air late on the afternoon of December 19, 1998 at York City’s beloved Bootham Crescent home.

For visiting Manchester City, in the bleak midwinter was more apposite than joy to the world.

While 2023 has comfortably been the best ever in the history of the blue side of Manchester – by virtue of a stunning treble – their more seasoned followers might just briefly pause for a moment’s reflection today on the 25th anniversary of what was widely perceived to be the club’s lowest point.

The nadir arrived in front of 7,527 supporters when the Blues were humbled by Alan Little’s York, who defied injury issues to bloody the nose of Joe Royle’s side and heap a great deal of embarrassment upon the Mancunians in the process.

Alan Little (right) - the manager of York City who masterminded the win over Manchester City - keeps a watchful eye on his players during a training session at Wiggington. Picture: Graham Lindley.

A famous 2-1 victory for the hosts cut the gap between the pair to just three points in the third tier of English football. It left the visitors in mid-table, just two places above York.

Their plight was memorably summed up afterwards by Bernard Halford, the Blues’ club secretary from 1972 to 2010.

Halford recalled: “I can still remember being stood in the Portakabin which acted as York City’s boardroom.

“It was the Saturday before Christmas and the Salvation Army were singing carols beneath us. We had just lost 2-1 and dropped to the lowest league position in the club’s history, so it looked a long way back from where we had fallen.”

GLORY DAYS: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola with the UEFA Champions League Trophy following victory over Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League Final in Istanbul. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

It was a season which ultimately ended in glory for the Blues, thanks to an incredible late play-off final denouement against Gillingham at Wembley with Paul Dickov - who went onto manage Doncaster Rovers - earning his place in club folklore along current Sheffield Wednesday head of academy goalkeeping and former Owls custodian Nicky Weaver.

For York, the end of that particular 1998-99 campaign was rather more painful. But they always had that winter’s day to cherish.

The biggest crowd for five years assembled at Bootham Crescent in a game which still retained a David-versus Goliath element, despite the two side’s status in the same vicinity of the old Second Division.

Ahead of the match-up, injuries and form had stymied York, who had won just once in their previous 11 league fixtures.

RECOVERY: Manchester City manager Joe Royle celebrates promotion after the Nationwide Division Two Play-Off Final win against Gillingham played at Wembley in May 1999. Picture: Getty Images/Gary M Prior/Allsport

Despite some selection issues themselves and modest recent results, the odds were stacked in favour of the visitors, only for York’s wonderful capacity for giant-killing to resurface.

It was an occasion that many connected with the club recall with fondness to this day and it was particularly memorable for one teenager in Andrew Dawson, a local boy from Strensall.

The Minstermen were afforded a dream start with just 84 seconds on the clock.

A low cross from Richard Cresswell evaded ex-Bradford City forward Neil Tolson before winger Gordon Connelly hammered the ball home.

The Blues shrugged off the early blow and would restore parity on 21 minutes when a shot from Craig Russell looped over Bobby Mimms after taking a faint deflection off Tony Barrass.

Mimms and Barrass dusted themselves down and proved bulwarks for the rest of the afternoon.

Little’s side hung in and gave as good as it got and then it happened on 86 minutes with a pure Boy’s Own moment.

Introduced to the fray as a late replacement, debutant Dawson, 19, scored with his first touch in the professional game, netting with a magical finish following a pass from former Huddersfield Town striker Rodney Rowe.

York held out for a glorious win.

Speaking after the epic triumph, Little commented: "I wanted to have a performance of passion because we needed that against Manchester City and I got it..

"All the players grafted their tails off and sometimes it's right that you get a lucky break.

"They are a very good team. Their approach play was terrific and the delivery into our penalty area was just fantastic.

"But this is the Second Division and maybe they haven't got a handle on that yet."

On the sense of achievement, midfielder Wayne Hall added: "Playing against Man City is near enough an FA Cup final for us.