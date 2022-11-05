The 100-year-old club and the FA Cup go back a long way.

Victory over Saturday's hosts Shrewsbury Town might not go down alongside Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Liverpool in the annals of the Minstermen, but it would be an important pick-me-up and the gateway to more.

There was an underlying tension around York's Wiggington training ground the morning after chairman Glen Henderson's very open Q&A on local radio.

Manager John Askey was happy to talk about football and the romance of the Cup, but ask him about Henderson's revelations about "spats" between the pair, disagreements over budgets and an emphasis on results rather than his belief in the man in the dugout, and things got more terse.

"I didn't know I'd had a spat with him but I speak as I find people and how I see the situation. If he thinks that's a spat, he's not been in football very long," was the only thing of note he had to say about Henderson's comments but the tone said plenty.

Rumours Doncaster Rovers are one of a number of league clubs looking at midfielder Dan Pybus will hardly be welcome at a club that has been trying all season to bring in another striker– non-league clubs do not have to worry about transfer windows – without success.

Top-scorer and captain Lenell John-Lewis came off with a calf injury on Saturday that makes him a doubt to face his old club, along with Max Kouogun and Nathan Thomas.

TENSIONS: York City manager John Askey

In the league, York are four games without a win.

"It's not four losses, is it?" points out Askey, a popular figure in the city having ended York’s five exile in Conference North.

"When you don't get results it's all doom and gloom but when you do it's not always happy clappy. Football's like that and you have to handle it as a manager and player.

"Chesterfield was tough but I thought we could have got three points out of it, Southend, we shot ourselves in the foot early on by not defending corners properly but we had all the play without having enough to break them down. We've just got to keep battling on."

But the challenge of facing a League One side can have a revitalising effect and being in Monday's second-round draw puts clubs in sight of their big prize.

"It usually gives the players a lift and we're hoping that will be the case," says Askey.

"It's a good challenge for the players playing against a team from a higher league so they'll be looking forward.

"Sometimes it brings the best out of players because it does give that freedom, sometimes people get a little bit nervous and put themselves under a bit of pressure, we're all different.

"I just hope on the day we start well and we all get a big lift.