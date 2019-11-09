AFC Wimbledon 1 Doncaster Rovers 1: Rovers taken to first-round replay as missed opportunities proved costly

Have your say

Doncaster Rovers earned a first-round FA Cup replay against AFC Wimbledon but will have returned to South Yorkshire feeling frustrated.

Darren Moore's charges missed a number of good chances after coming from behind at Kingsmeadow.

Rovers fell behind when Joe Pigott headed home two minutes before the interval before Tom Anderson rescued a draw just after the hour.

Madger Gomes, Joe Wright and Danny Amos came into the side with Ben Whiteman, Donervon Daniels and Reece James making way.

The visitors settled into the game well and their first chance came when a ball was flashed across goal but Jon Taylor couldn't get on the end of it.

Kwame Thomas missed a golden chance for Rovers with 30 minutes played when he placed a point-blank header straight into the arms of Nathan Trott.

Pigott then got in-between Doncaster's centre-back pairing to place a header past Seny Dieng just before half time.

Wimbledon should have doubled their lead early in the second half but this time it Terell Thomas who failed to convert with his head.

Doncaster got the goal their efforts deserved as Anderson rose highest to head home from Amos's corner on 63 minutes.

James Coppinger and Brad Halliday then had efforts on goal but the home side survived.

Rovers had looked the more likely to grab a late winner but Seny Dieng was called into action at the other end, producing a superb save to divert Kewsi Appiah's header in the final minutes.