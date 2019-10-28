Aiming to inject fresh impetus into Rotherham United’s promotion push

Have your say

CHIEDOZIE Ogbene hopes to inject a dose of his blistering pace to aid Rotherham United’s promotion quest.

The jet-heeled winger was handed his maiden start for the South Yorkshire side in their below-par defeat at home to surprise package Wycombe Wanderers.

Despite the setback, Ogbene caught the eye thanks to his sheer speed on the flank.

He now wants to build on what has been a slow start since arriving at the New York Stadium from Brentford in the summer.

He is hoping that his running background will assist the Millers as they look to get back into the League One play-off picture.

“When I was at youth level, I did athletics with my brothers,” revealed Ogbene.

“I do remember running 11.1 seconds, or something like that, in the 100 metres.

“The fastest I’ve ever ran on the GPS was 10.7 metres per second back when I was at Brentford.

“I was actually calculated as the fastest player to run at Brentford.

“But I feel like I’m quicker now!

“I feel my pace is a dangerous asset to have and it can cause defenders problems.”

Ogbene’s manager, Paul Warne, would certainly concur, having handed the 22-year-old his first start after flashes off the bench in recent weeks.

Ogbene believes that the Millers’ faltering home form – they have won just two of seven this term – is down to the players being bolder.

“I was excited to get it (a first start) but it was sad to waste a game like this,” he added.

“We need to be a bit braver, especially at home.

“It’s down to us players to control the emotion around the games.”