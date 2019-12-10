Barnsley FC head coach Gerhard Struber happy to trim his squad numbers in January

BARNSLEY head coach Gerhard Struber admits that he supports the club's plan to trim the squad numbers in January - and believes that a smaller squad will boost chances of success.

The Austrian is busy preparing for a crucial home Championship double-header against Reading and QPR, but is also mindful of the January transfer window on the horizon for the rock-bottom Reds.

In a radio interview this week, Reds chairman Paul Conway spoke about the club's intention to part company with some squad players after revealing that the Reds hierarchy felt that they made a mistake in terms of bringing in too many players in during the summer.

Struber himself is also conscious of the need to put quality over quantity and bring in a couple of players in key areas and will be speaking with club bosses in the next few weeks.

On cutting the squad to what he feels is a manageable number, Struber said: "This is an aim - that our squad gets smaller. For me and my staff, it is better to work with a smaller team and we can work in development.

"If we have a smaller group, the concentration and focus is not for 28 players maybe the next time (in January).

"This is a very important thing to what we do the next time.

"I need a big picture for my squad and I think in the next two or three weeks that I have my big picture and I will speak with Dane (Murphy - CEO) and Paul.

"We need players, but we need the right players. That is the my aim for the next weeks and not what we need today."

Meanwhile, Struber has confirmed that Aapo Halme, impressive in a holding midfield role since he arrived at the club last month, is a doubt for the Reading game.

He added: "Maybe Aapo has a little problem with the ankle, but we hope he is ready for tomorrow and our squad is fit.

"He has played in an absolutely new position and he is a player who can play central defender and also as a six and now in the last games, he has made a good job and I am very happy with him.

"But we have a very good match plan for Reading."