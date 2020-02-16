Barnsley’s stunning win at Fulham leaves Gerhard Struber wanting more

BARNSLEY manager Gerhard Struber challenged his team to maintain the standards they set at Craven Cottage after closing the gap to safety to six points by completing the double over Fulham.

Barnsley, who defeated Fulham at Oakwell on the opening day, secured victory through two goals from former Fulham striker Cauley Woodrow either side of Jacob Brown’s strike.

Fulham's Tom Cairney (left) and Barnsley's goalscorer Cauley Woodrow (Picture: PA)

Struber said: “I think the last few days had been a big challenge for us, especially being at the bottom of the table and the last game being not a big highlight for my team.

“It was a very, very important win for my team and gives my team and staff a good mood to fight in the next few days and prepare the team for the next challenge against Middlesbrough.

“The gap is six points now and I think if we can reproduce this style in the next few weeks it won’t be easy for any team we play.

“We don’t look at the table. The only thing we can influence is our performance in the next game and we need the right atmosphere.”

The gap is six points now and I think if we can reproduce this style in the next few weeks it won’t be easy for any team we play. Gerhard Struber

Struber singled out Woodrow out for praise. The Austrian said: “He is a very important player for me and for the whole team.

“He is a leader in my team, today he created a very good game and he worked very hard off the ball. When Cauley is in this mood he is a big player. He showed me that.”

Fulham chief Scott Parker admitted he was shocked by his side’s defeat and apologised to the club’s supporters for the manner of the loss.

The Cottagers lost ground on second-placed Leeds with a three-point gap now separating the pair.

The Fulham manager said: “I am shocked, I am bitterly disappointed, I am gutted. I didn’t see it coming. The fans who came here didn’t see it coming and I can only apologise. There are no excuses. We were beaten by a better side, a side that had more intensity and we were second best really.

“This is a bump in the road. This is what this league brings, there are no surprises. When you are playing a bottom of the league team who come here and are fighting for their lives, they can do this to you and we need to learn from that.”

Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak fouled Brown to concede the 25th-minute penalty converted by Woodrow, and was at fault when Brown chipped in the 51st minute second.

Woodrow wrapped up the win in the 79th minute when he rounded Michael Hector and fired in a low, angled shot that beat Rodak at his near post.

Fulham: Rodak, Sessegnon (Kamara 65), Hector, Ream, Bryan; Cairney (Arter 54), McDonald (Reid 53), Onomah, Knockaert, Mitrovic; Ivan Cavaleiro. Unused substitutes: Bettinelli, Odoi, Johansen, Christie.

Barnsley: Collins, Ludewig, Sollbauer , Halme, Jordan Williams; Mowatt, Thomas (Dougall 81), Bahre, Woodrow (Simoes 90), Brown; Chaplin (Schmidt 86). Unused substitutes: Ben Williams, Walton, Oduor, Marsh.

Referee: J Linington (Isle of Wight).