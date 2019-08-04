Bradford City must heed their early wake-up call

Bradford City’s frustrating draw with Cambridge United highlights that League Two will be no walk in the park for the Bantams, believes midfield player Jordan Gibson.

Gibson already has some experience in the fourth tier, having made six loan appearances for Stevenage in the second half of last season.

He returned to City ahead of pre-season and has forced his way into manager Gary Bowyer’s plans for this campaign.

“We are happy with the clean sheet because it is something to build off,” said Gibson of the Bantam’s opening-day draw.

“Obviously, the ideal scenario would be to get a win to start the season but not everything is going to be smooth and easy in this league.

“There was a lot of optimism about the first game and we hoped to get a win but it is a clean sheet and a point on the board.”

Gibson added: “It is the first game of the season, we are going to get better as a team and, hopefully, we can get more points on the board.”

The 21-year-old admits that Bradford were expecting Cambridge to be a tough nut to crack.

United finished fourth bottom in League Two last season and provided little threat going forward.

Cambridge played with 10 men for over half-an-hour following Liam O’Neil’s dismissal but managed to leave West Yorkshire with a point.

City had chances with new recruit and captain James Vaughan skimming the crossbar with a super overhead kick.

The former Huddersfield Town man then had a header bounce just wide following a delightful ball from full-back Kelvin Mellor.

Gibson added: “The league is going to be tough, it is a completely different league. Not many of the boys have played League Two so that is a bit of wake-up call to them to what teams are going to come here and do.

“It is the first game, people are going to be rusty. The gaffer is trying to implement his style of football and the new signings are gelling together.

“It is going to take a little bit of time but we are confident that as the weeks go by we will start picking up the three points every week.”

Bradford City: Mellor; Richards-Everton, O’Connor, Henley (Longridge 80); Palmer, Anderson (Devine 64), Gibson; Donaldson, Doyle (Scannell 75), Vaughan. Unused substitutes: Hornby, French, Wood, Colville. Cambridge United: Mitov; Knoyle, Taylor, Taft, Jones (Dunk 67); Lambe (Maris 67), O’Neil, Lewis, Hannant; Dallas (Smith 63), Ibehre. Unused substitutes: Burton, Darling, Davies, Knowles. Referee: O Yates (Staffs).