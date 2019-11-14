Broadcasters hunt Rotherham United FA Cup shock as tie moves to Monday

Rotherham United's FA Cup second-round tie at Solihull Motors has been moved to a Monday night.

The game against the Conference promotion contenders will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with a 7.45pm kick-off on December 2.

The Millers survived a potential shock in the first round when they came from behind to win 3-1 at Maidenhead United.

But the broadcasters are clearly hopeful it might be second time unlucky for Paul Warne's men.

Tim Flowers's Solihull won 5-1 at Oxford City in round one. Moors are sixth in the Conference, a point above Harrogate Town. Second to seventh place qualifies for the end-of-season promotion play-offs.

Rotherham will receive £75,000 for their television appearance, and can add a further £54,000 plus the potential to draw a Premier League side, if they reach round three.