Coventry City v Bradford City: ‘Pace, power and physicality’ are key for Gary Bowyer

ON a day when Bradford City’s relegation to League Two could be confirmed, Gary Bowyer admits his thinking is clear on the way forward for the club next season.

The Bantams head to Coventry City sitting rock-bottom of the third tier and nine points adrift of safety.

Even a draw at the Ricoh Stadium might not be enough to save City, depending on how results go elsewhere later in the afternoon.

“My thinking is clear on what is needed,” Bowyer told The Yorkshire Post when asked about how Bradford can bounce back from this season’s travails.

“I know exactly what I want. The past few weeks have been very useful in that respect.

“Though I had a good idea inside the first week as to what we need. My thinking probably has not changed since then, having watched the first week in training.

“Coventry are a good example. They have pace and power in wide areas. You saw the difference last week having Sean Scannell back.

“What a difference that makes and the lift it gives the team. We have identified more pace and power, plus the physicality. That is a massive thing.

“It is okay saying, ‘We want nice, technical players’. I am all for that but you have to be able to compete as well. You have to be able to run.

“They are the ones we have identified. The right sort of character is massive, too.”

More pressing than the need to rebuild a squad that has proved palpably not up to the job this term is today’s 1pm meeting with Mark Robins’s side.

A defeat, together with draws for Scunthorpe United and Rochdale, will be enough to condemn Bradford to the drop. Alternative combinations of results involving the likes of Southend United and AFC Wimbledon could also seal City’s fate, even if Bowyer’s men return north with a point.

“We are not stupid,” added the City chief. “If the results go against us, it could happen. But the focus has to be on how we go about the game.

“Provide some pride, that has to be the aim for me, the players and the supporters. I am in new territory, the coaching staff the same – and I do not like it.

“To have lost the games we have lost and in the manner we have lost them. It does not sit right with me at all.

“The players are aware of that. They have to go out and do something about it. I am still hurting and I do not like it.”

Kelvin Mellor and Callum Woods return to the squad after six games out through injury.

Last six games: Coventry City WWLDDW, Bradford City LLLLLL.

Referee: L Swabey (Devon).

Last time: Coventry City 0 Bradford City 2; March 11, 2017; League One.