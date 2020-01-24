Doncaster Rovers delighted to keep it clean, but manager Darren wanted even Moore

Darren Moore was delighted with Doncaster Rovers' fifth clean sheet in seven matches, but frustrated his side could not do more at the other end.

Rovers put on a professional display to come away from a game between two of League One's in-form sides with a 0-0 draw at Sunderland.

They had chances themselves, Jon Taylor putting a good header off target and unable to take the advantage offered when referee James Adcock waved play on after a deliberate handball by home centre-back Alim Ozturk.

“They're a team full of confidence but you've got to try and manage the crowd as well, and I thought we did both parts of the game well,” Moore reflected. “Tom (Anderson) and Joe (Wright, his centre-back partner) get the plaudits because they seemed to be doing most of the heading and the clearances but as a team I thought we got it right in terms of our off-the-ball work. Everyone to a man played their part in a clean sheet.

“We were very good in possession but I thought we could have been even better. There were times when we let the pass in the final third go a little bit quicker than we could have done, we could have held onto it a bit more to give our players the chance to get on the end of it but I'm splitting hairs, really.

“In the final third I thought we could have created more, we could have used the ball a bit more. It was just the final bit in and around the box.

“We had a couple of chances but we maybe could have done a bit more in the opposition penalty area.

“It's been a good positive point, a solid point. I think you saw two teams at it, cancelling one another out. You saw why we are on the consistent run of games we're on.”

Doncaster have made themselves hard to beat, particularly away from home, which pleases the former defender in charge of them.

“You always want to get a clean sheet because it's something to work from,” said Moore. “The boys have got to stay consistent and they're in the right place at the right time and hard to beat.

“Even though we've had five clean sheets in seven games, we'll keep working on it, and in possession as well.”

Rovers are yet to add to their squad in the January transfer window, and Sod's Law dictates they are now suffering injuries, causing Moore to name only six substitutes.

“We had a few injuries in training – Sads (Kieran Sadlier), Rakish (Bingham) and Shane (Blaney), so we had to name six subs. But only three can come on.

“We'll keep working (to add to the squad). We know the transfer window's open and we'll see how we get on but until then it's about regrouping recovering for Tuesday (when Doncaster welcome Southend United in League One).”

The lack of additions is causing frustration amongst the supporter base, but Moore says he blocks out all the noise.

“It can be a bit frustrating but we still keep working as a football club to get players in,” he said.

“I can't stop it if people say it's a lack of ambition, I just keep working to move the team in the right direction. It is what it is, everyone's got their own opinion and freedom of speech.”