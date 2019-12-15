FA Trophy - Harrogate Town and Halifax Town progress as Farsley Celtic and Bradford PA face replays

HARROGATE Town produced a stunning comeback and FC Halifax Town got back to winning ways at home in style to reach the second round of the FA Trophy.

Farsley Celtic and Bradford Park Avenue are also in the hat for the draw but face replay road trips on Tuesday night after home draws.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver felt that his team showed the good, the bad and the ugly sides of their game during Saturday’s dramatic comeback victory over Hartlepool United.

Trailing 2-0 with 76 minutes gone, the Wetherby Road outfit looked to be heading out only to then go on and win the match courtesy of a remarkable late recovery.

Peter Kioso’s own goal gave Harrogate hope before Connor Hall levelled matters, Brendan Kiernan then pouncing in stoppage-time to seal a 3-2 success.

As pleased as he was by his players’ second-half improvement and the character they showed in staging their late fightback, Weaver was still hugely disappointed by what he saw during the opening 45.

“I think we showed the good and bad sides of Harrogate Town,” he said.

“First half, we were miles off it, which is so disappointing after a good week’s training. We were loose in possession and off the ball we weren’t strong enough. It was limp, awful from our point of view.

“We read the riot act and, second half, we seemed to set our stall out right from the off and passed the ball better. We were more patient in possession and manage to prise open a few chances to score.

“The goals weren’t particularly pretty, but it really doesn’t matter in cup football. We found a way to win.

“The lads have got to take a lot of credit for the fighting spirit. They could have come out sulking after what we said at half-time but they didn’t. They fought hard.”

FC Halifax Town could hardly have found a better way to claim their first home win in seven attempts.

Their second victory in 10 games saw them through to the second round with a 4-0 win against 10-man Wrexham.

Pete Wild’s Shaymen took the lead when Niall Maher’s free-kick sneaked through the Wrexham wall and then Jack Redshaw struck with a shot in off the post.

JJ Hooper won a penalty for Wrexham but his spot kick was saved by Sam Johnson.

Redshaw lobbed Christian Dibble for his second, before Wrexham had Leighton McIntosh sent off for a late challenge and Danny Williams added to Wrexham’s woe with a fourth goal for the 2016 Trophy winners.

National League North rivals Altrincham secured a 2-2 draw at Farsley Celtic, which was the same scoreline as Southern League First Division side Halesowen Town earned a share of the spoils against Bradford Park Avenue.

Farsley suffered a blow inside two minutes. Elliot Wynne saved an initial effort from Jordan Hulme, but the ex-Salford striker struck from the rebound.

The hosts drew level just past the quarter-hour mark when Jimmy Spencer fired a clinical effort into the bottom corner.

Celts conceded again just before the hour when a poor kick from Wynne saw Hulme head against the post, before he was quickest to the loose ball again.

Nathan Cartman thought he had levelled but, after five minutes of deliberations between the officials, his effort was ruled out.

That appeared to fire Farsley and the equaliser did arrive on 75 minutes when David Syers pounced from close range after Danny Ellis had helped on Ben Atkinson’s cross.

At the Horsfall Stadium, the hosts forged in front on 19 minutes when Lewis Knight produced a stylish finish after the ball had fallen to him.

The lead was shortlived with the visitors on terms after Robert Green raced clear and confidently beat Joe Green.

Halesowen went on to take a 75th-minute lead when Ashley Sammons found the top corner from the penalty spot.

Former York defender Keith Lowe restored parity when he rose high to head in a rare second-half chance for Mark Bower’s men and there was still time for Andre Johnson to squander an excellent opportunity to win it when he hit a post.