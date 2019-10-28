Huddersfield Town’s Jonathan Hogg praised as defeat leaves Barnsley chief exasperated

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Danny Cowley praised his Terriers side for holding their nerve to move out of the relegation positions after a keynote derby victory.

Three weeks on from claiming three points against Yorkshire visitors in Hull City, Town secured a priceless win over a Barnsley side who could have leapfrogged them in the table if they had prevailed.

Cowley said: “The boys are rightly proud of themselves to go six unbeaten. That is a really good run in this league especially. This was an important game and an important win.

“We started tentatively and they pressed us hard. You can go under if you do not do well in a Yorkshire derby early on, but we managed to get back into it.

“They ran themselves into the game, typified by Jonathan Hogg. That was a lesson to any young player on how to win second balls and secure and keep possession.

“I thought he was immense and gave us a real fight and energy. From 15 to 70 minutes, I thought we played really well and had a really high line.”

Critical of his side’s defending for both of Town’s goals, Reds caretaker-coach Adam Murray, who offered no update on his own position, said: “I am getting a little bit bored of hearing this young and naive tag.

“We are in a league where if you feel sorry for yourself, it will eat you up. They need to stand and man up a little bit.

“We (recently) changed the shape to get an extra defender in there. But you can put nine defenders in there, but individuals have got to do their jobs. In this league, one moment of madness or excellence can define a game.”

On Cameron McGeehan’s early miss just after Huddersfield’s opener. “I would imagine he is gutted. But he is a big player and character.

“We have got really good attacking players and it comes down to decisions in the final third. It is not ability.”