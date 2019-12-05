Ipswich Town could lose TWO key players plus news from Sunderland, Shrewsbury Town and Oxford United - League One and Two gossip

It’s December, which means the January transfer window is just around the corner.

And we’ve got all the gossip with a host of League One and Two clubs eyeing deals – scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest gossip.

Championship side Queens Park Rangers are eyeing a swoop for Ipswich Towns Luke Woolfenden. (Various)

Fulham are considering a move for impressive Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes who has been tipped to be a future Premier League regular. (FLW)

Various European clubs are eyeing a deal to sign 19-year-old Sunderland forward Benji Kimpioka when the transfer window opens next month. (Shields Gazette)

Former Portsmouth youth product Jed Wallace has been linked with big-money move to Aston Villa. (The News)

Oxford United are planning to sign a goalkeeper who has played senior international football before the weekend as cover for Simon Eastwoods injury. (Oxford Mail)

Shrewsbury Town have signed combative midfielder Ousmane Fane on a free transfer. (Shropshire Star)

Kilmarnock and Southend are plotting to sign highly-rated Walsall winger Wes McDonald on a free transfer in January. (Football Insider)

Middlesbrough are reportedly battling Ipswich Town and Preston North End for Northampton Town goalkeeper David Cornell (Football Insider)