Jarrod Bowen leaves Hull City in January transfer window's biggest deal

Hull City were involved in the biggest deal of January transfer deadline day – just.

After a day of protracted negotiations Jarrod Bowen moved to West Ham United in a deal thought to be worth £25m, but the deal only went through after the 11pm deadline.

It was a blow to the Tigers, who were hoping to keep their 17-goal top-scorer, but were always realistic that he was likely to move on, with interest from the likes of Crystal Palace and Newcastle United too.

In all, Bowen scored 52 league goals in 124 appearances for the Tigers, having joined from Hereford United in 2014. He has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract at the London Stadium.

The East Yorkshire club also lost left-winger Kamil Grosicki, earlier in the day, to West Bromwich Albion.

They signed Marcus Maddison on loan from Peterborough United and bought teenage Motherwell striker James Scott.

The Scottish Under-21 international is thought to have cost £1.5m after six goals in 28 appearances in all competitions this season.

"Coming to Hull City and English football is a new challenge for me and one that I am very much looking forward to,” he said.

"I'm delighted to be here. It's an exciting time for me and I just can't wait to get going.”

Earlier in the window Hull signed Mallik Wilks from Barnsley and Martin Samuelsen, on loan from West Ham United, to bolster their attacking options.