We’re now in December, with the January transfer window fast approaching.

That means a host of League One and Two clubs are eyeing mid-season deals in an attempt to push on this campaign.

Manchester United are set to battle rivals Manchester City for the signing of Rochdale starlet Luke Matheson. (Daily Star)

QPR are set to axe Mark Warburton and make an approach for current Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth. (TeamTalk)

A decision on Sunderland player Ethan Robson, who sees his contract expire at the end of the season, is expected in the near future. (Sunderland Echo)

Reports on Saturday have claimed Sky Blues boss Mark Robins is a potential target for Blues as Pep Clotet is set for the sack at St Andrew's. (Coventry Live)

Ipswich Town youngsters Tommy Smith and Alex Henderson have joined Bury Town on loan. (Various)

Keith Hill believes Wanderers will be in a position to challenge for promotion next season regardless of which division they are playing in. (Bolton News)

Oxford United have seen a big bid for on-loan defender Chris Cadden rejected by his parent club Columbus Crew. (Witney Gazette).

Former Everton striker and Sunderland Victor Anichebe remains a free agent after a trial at Doncaster Rovers failed to result in him landing a permanent contract. (Sunderland Echo)