League One winners and losers: Darren Moore features whilst Joey Barton drops clanger with Portsmouth admission!

The action in League One this weekend produced red cards and a 93rd-minute Bolton Wanderers winning goal alongside another good performance from Wycombe Wanderers.
Here, we take a look at the winners and losers from the weekend’s third tier fixtures.
The list includes managers and players from Doncaster Rovers, Bolton Wanderers, Wycombe Wanderers, Peterborough United, Mk Dons, Rotherham United, Coventry City, Tranmere Rovers, Sunderland and Portsmouth!
Scroll down and click through the pages to view our League One winners and losers.