League One winners and losers: Darren Moore features whilst Joey Barton drops clanger with Portsmouth admission!

The action in League One this weekend produced red cards and a 93rd-minute Bolton Wanderers winning goal alongside another good performance from Wycombe Wanderers.

Here, we take a look at the winners and losers from the weekend’s third tier fixtures.

Peterborough didnt play this weekend, but the prolific Ivan Toney has had 12m valuation slapped on his head amid Premier League interest. A huge compliment for a League One player.

The list includes managers and players from Doncaster Rovers, Bolton Wanderers, Wycombe Wanderers, Peterborough United, Mk Dons, Rotherham United, Coventry City, Tranmere Rovers, Sunderland and Portsmouth!

Under-performing Pompey slipped further behind their rivals due to international postponement and now face a fixture backlog.

The Sunderland midfielder wasn't even in Michael O'Niell's Northern Ireland squad to for the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Bagged a 93rd-minute vital win for his side

Scored Wycombe Wanderers first goal in a 2-0 victory away to Tranmere Rovers. At 37, the big man is proving lethal in League One with six goals this campaign.

The Chairboys legend has guided his side to first position in League One after 17 games played.

The ex-Newcastle United midfielder dropped a clanger by admitting he postponed Fleetwood Town's clash with Portsmouth due to his side being in bad form.

Bagged Coventrys winner in a 2-1 victory over Rochdale.

Was sent off as MK Dons lost to Bolton Wanderers.