Ipswich Town 0 Hull City 3: Tigers ease relegation fears with priceless away victory

Hull eased their relegation fears with a convincing win at Ipswich Town with the result virtually condemning the home side to another season in the Championship and dismissing their outside chances of gaining a play-off place.

It was the second win on the trot for the Tigers, who are now nine points clear of the drop zone, having beaten the Tractor Boys’ arch rivals Norwich at the weekend.

After a bright start in which they created several chances, Hull took the lead in the 18th minute when Jackson Irvine headed the ball down from inside the penalty area for Markus Henriksen to fire home smartly into Bartosz Bialkowski’s left hand corner of the goal.

A mis-placed pass by Tristan Nydam in the 28th minute resulted in the ball breaking to Jarrod Bowen, whose shot from outside the penalty area struck Bialkowski’s left-hand post.

Then a good move from the home side found Freddie Sears free wide on the right, whose pinpoint cross was headed goalwards by Grant Ward for Allan McGregor to tip over the bar.

But Hull extended their lead following a great cross to the far post by Campbell in the 40th minute for Wilson to steer home.

Two minutes into the second half the visitors scored their third goal when Bowen danced through the Ipswich defence to slide the ball under Bialkowski.

Hull appeared to ease off and sit back from then and although Sears had a couple of chances for Town, the Tigers’s defence held strong for the win.

Ipswich: Bialkowski, Spence, Carter-Vickers, Chambers, Knudsen, Gleeson (Connolly 46), Hyam, Nydam (Waghorn 46), Ward, Sears, Celina (Morris 80). Unused substitutes: Webster, Crowe, Drinan, Kenlock.

Hull City: McGregor, Aina, Dawson, Hector, Clark, Larsson (Meyler 73), Henriksen, Bowen, Irvine (Grosicki 80), Wilson, Campbell (Keane 64). Unused substitutes: Dicko, Marshall, Tomori, MacDonald.

Referee: Jeremy Simpson (Lancashire).