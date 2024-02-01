Ipswich Town land former Barnsley and Rotherham United man on loan from AFC Bournemouth
The experienced frontman has joined the Tractor Boys on loan from AFC Bournemouth, returning for his second spell at Portman Road.
He previously turned out for the club in the 2017/18 season, before he was loaned out to Rotherham. Moore’s career has gone from strength to strength since and Ipswich have secured themselves a proven Championship forward.
Speaking to TownTV, Moore said: "It’s great to finally get it over the line because it’s been a long time coming during the window.
“I remember my first spell here and I’ve gone away and worked very hard on myself during that time, so I’m delighted to be back and can’t wait to get going.
“I was really excited when I spoke to everyone here and now I just want to meet the group, get out on the pitch and contribute.”
Moore has joined an Ipswich side well in contention for promotion to the Premier League. Kieran McKenna’s side currently sit second in the Championship table, one point ahead of third-placed Southampton and two ahead of fourth-placed Leeds United.
McKenna said: “We are delighted to have signed a striker with strong Championship pedigree, as well as experience in the Premier League and at international level.
“Kieffer will bring some very important technical and physical attributes to the squad. We feel his professionalism and mentality will be an addition to the culture we already have within the group.”