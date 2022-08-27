Ipswich Town v Barnsley: James Norwood relishing return to Suffolk

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker, who makes his first return to Suffolk today after his summer move, has experienced having Ipswich fans fully in his corner and sampled one or two harder moments as well.

Expectation is always high at Town and the unbeaten hosts, who have started the season in supreme fashion, will be fully expected to continue that today.

With that comes a bit of pressure – and potentially anxiety if things don’t go to plan.

James Norwood. Photo Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Norwood said: “That is the thing that will play into our hands. They are going to have a full house and have started the season well.

“For us, it is about stifling that early-season energy and trying to impose ourselves on the game and play at our tempo.

“It’s something we are definitely capable of doing. We are young and energetic and more than capable of going at them and giving it a right go.”

Norwood is hoping that the quirks of football fate yield a special moment for him today at his old stomping ground as he strives to score his first Reds goal.

The frontman joined Ipswich in 2019 following the club’s relegation to the third-tier.

He showed his goalscoring prowess in the lower divisions by netting 30 goals in 57 starts and 30 substitute appearances during a stop-start three seasons disrupted by injuries.

He continued: “For me, it is trying to get minutes on the pitch and trying to get the rust off.

“I don’t think I have had too many shots yet and am a bit off the pace when the balls are coming into me and in front of goal, my movement is maybe 10 or 20 per cent off at the moment.

“When I get fully match-sharp and ready, people will see the reason why I have been signed.