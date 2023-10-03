Ipswich Town v Hull City: Why the number eight figures prominently in the Tigers highs so far in 2023-24

WHEN discussion turns to Hull City’s consistent and substantive start to the Championship campaign, the number eight figures prominently.

Heading into Tuesday night’s test at Portman Road, the Tigers boast a strong eight-match unbeaten league sequence, which stretches back to the opening weekend of the season, when they were unlucky to lose out at the death at Ipswich Town’s arch rivals Norwich City.

Eight is a number which also carries weight for the East Yorkshire club for other reasons.

It represents the total number of points they have so far amassed from losing positions so far this term, an impressive figure and the sort which pleases managers and coaching staff alike.

Hull City defender Jacob Greaves, who returns from suspension for Tuesday night's Championship game at Ipswich Town. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Hull assistant head coach Andy Dawson commented: “It’s another message we have spoken about.

“Nothing in football goes your way all of the time and the good teams do respond.

“That’s the consistent message we are saying to the players whether that be in a training session or making a bad decision in a small-sided game. You have to react as things will go against us.

“We have shown the right mentality that if this happens, we know how to respond and what’s expected. It’s about having a strong mentality, we expect a lot of ourselves and the group.”Despite City’s uplifting opening to the campaign, that has not stopped one or two grumbles from a minority of supporters about their home form of late.

Hull have drawn their last four matches - although the wider perspective should surelyt focus on the fact that they have seen their colours lowered on home soil just once at league level since last November.

Dawson continued: “We understand the world that we live in, absolutely. Everybody wants success at every team, whatever division you are in.

"It’s the gaffer’s job and ours as staff to know how we get that and be consistent with how we deal with players on a daily basis and the training methods we use and the message we send out after games - whether we have won, drawn or lost.

“Are we progressing in the way we want to play, hurt teams and score goals and the way we want to end the season? We have to be consistent in what we want and how we are going to get there.

"The way we have progressed in the past 12 to 18 months has been absolutely fantastic on and off the pitch and the positivity is getting better.“Yes, everybody wants to win three or four nil every game, but it is not all that easy.

"But if we are consistent with our messages and dealing with players, we are in a good position to keep improving.”

Key defender Jacob Greaves returns to the squad for the trip to Suffolk after serving a one-match suspension. Sean McLoughlin stepped in for him against Plymouth last weekend.

Ozan Tufan (thigh) underwent a scan on Monday, while Jason Lokilo, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Harry Vaughan are continuing to be assessed.

Dawson added: “Fingers crossed, they come through.