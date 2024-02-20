Ipswich Town v Rotherham United: Leam Richardson on his 'juggling' act to make the Millers fit for Championship purpose

For Leam Richardson, putting together a side to battle against rivals from a tactical and technical perspective is only one part of the equation. It is not as straightforward as that, far from it.

The Millers chief, who has previously spoken about levels of fitness needing to improve, is conscious of managing the workload of several players who have been affected by injury problems.

Amid three-game weeks, the issue is particularly pertinent.

Rotherham United manager Leam Richardson and assistant Rob Kelly, pictured during the recent Sky Bet Championship match against Hull City. Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images.

He said: “It’s not just managing against teams, but a situation. You can either shy away from it or take it forward and that’s what I’ll do.

"We had to change a team from (last) Tuesday to Saturday and that’s not anything other than fitness levels and looking at people from where they are at.

"Sam Clucas has been out for a long time (before), Pelts (Lee Peltier) has been also. Cam (Cameron Humphreys) has been out for a long time and then there’s Mozza (Sean Morrison).

"You are juggling all sorts to try and compete against Leicester’s and Watford’s and this and that.

"That’s my job and what we are here for. In the future, that will fundamentally get better. We won’t be making subs for fitness levels."

After a run of four successive league losses - and no wins in nine matches in all competitions - the fixture list affords the Millers no favours by virtue of a trip to Portman Road.

Following a wobble at the end of last year and start of 2024, Kieran McKenna’s promotion-chasing side - who now include ex-Millers favourite Kieffer Moore in their ranks - are rediscovering their form and have taken seven points from the last nine.

Richardson added: "It’s the Championship and what comes with it.

"We have got to do the right things. It’s easy not to do it, but I don’t think there’s a single reason not to do it and that’s the information to the players, staff, media and supporters and whole Rotherham organisation.

"Why wouldn’t we do the right things? We will work really hard to give a good account of ourselves at Ipswich and moving forward.

"That’s the minimum. The minimum is can we work hard and do everything that no-one can stop us doing to give our best.

"Can we be perfect to do recovery runs, distance covered, our high-speed running and our press and information on the pitch.

"Every 72 hours, you get judged as equals against Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton and everything else. That’s why it’s so hard to get there. But when you are there, you want to stay there.

"We’ve got to work hard to make sure once we come in to this Championship, we sustain it.