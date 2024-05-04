Ipswich v Huddersfield Town: Andre Breitenreiter will turn to players who care in Terriers' seasonal sign-off

An outpouring of joy could well occur at Portman Road by mid-afternoon for Ipswich Town players, staff and supporters - or otherwise.

For opponents Huddersfield Town, there was pain last Saturday. It lingered for a few days among many, definitely head coach Andre Breitenreiter and the players who he has grown to count upon and trust.

For some, Breitenreiter is not so sure, to be honest with the German having been heavily critical of the attitude of some unnamed players who he feels have created the equivalent of a toxic culture at a club who will officially be relegated later today.

He said: "When I spoke about the atmosphere at the beginning of the week, I thought we ‘celebrated’ a promotion to be honest. It’s not my mentality.

"I was sad and frustrated for a few days after the game and some players felt the same way.

"But not the whole squad and then you can see the true characters.

"I never want to speak about individual names. There are a lot of players with their hearts in the right place. These are the players who need a new chance for the reset.

"I will always help players and here we have a lot of good characters. But they felt alone sometimes because of injuries of important leaders such as Michal Helik or Jonathan Hogg and then Tom Lees. Then, the other group was too big.”

Breitenreiter’s teamsheet promises to be telling ahead of Town’s final-day assignment in Suffolk.

There will definitely be one change in goal, but it is nothing to do with the character of Lee Nicholls, whom Breitenreiter has been impressed by.

Chris Maxwell will be handed his first outing under the Town chief.

Breitenreiter, who will discuss his future with the club hierarchy next week – having taken over back in mid-February - added: "We will change the goalkeeper because Chris Maxwell deserves to start one game when I am in charge because he was professional the whole time and is absolutely clear and he has been there all season and deserves to play.

"We spoke to Lee and Max and both are fine. This is one change and nothing to do with the behaviour because Lee is absolutely a good character and sad about the result of the team.