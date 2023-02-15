Is Arsenal v Man City on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news for huge Premier League clash

Former City forward Gabriel Jesus is still recovering from knee surgery, while Mohamed Elneny definitely misses out with his own knee issue. Manchester City’s top scorer Erling Haaland faces a fitness test after taking a knock in the first half of Sunday’s victory over Aston Villa.
City boss Pep Guardiola said after the win over Villa that he wouldn't risk his top scorer if he was struggling with a minor injury. Defender John Stones remains on the sidelines with a thigh injury.
Is it on TV?
The match will be broadcast by Amazon Prime Video and can be watched on TV using Smart TV apps.
Is there a stream?
Amazon Prime Video will stream the fixture on their service which can be viewed on desktop, mobile, tablets and games consoles – as well as Amazon Fire TV sticks.
Key stats
Last five league matches: Arsenal D W W L D; Man City L W W L W
Top scorers: Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) 9; Erling Braut Haaland (Man City) 31
Match odds: H 15-8 D 12-5 A 7-5
Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)