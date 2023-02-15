Is Arsenal v Man City on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news for huge Premier League clash

Arsenal have no fresh injury doubts for their huge Premier League clash at home to Manchester City but boss Mikel Arteta could shuffle his pack after seeing his side take just one point from their last two games.

Former City forward Gabriel Jesus is still recovering from knee surgery, while Mohamed Elneny definitely misses out with his own knee issue. Manchester City’s top scorer Erling Haaland faces a fitness test after taking a knock in the first half of Sunday’s victory over Aston Villa.

City boss Pep Guardiola said after the win over Villa that he wouldn't risk his top scorer if he was struggling with a minor injury. Defender John Stones remains on the sidelines with a thigh injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is it on TV?

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 27: Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, shakes hands with Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, prior to the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester City and Arsenal at Etihad Stadium on January 27, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The match will be broadcast by Amazon Prime Video and can be watched on TV using Smart TV apps.

Is there a stream?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon Prime Video will stream the fixture on their service which can be viewed on desktop, mobile, tablets and games consoles – as well as Amazon Fire TV sticks.

Key stats

Last season: Arsenal 1 Man City 2, Man City 5 Arsenal 0

Last five league matches: Arsenal D W W L D; Man City L W W L W

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top scorers: Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) 9; Erling Braut Haaland (Man City) 31

Match odds: H 15-8 D 12-5 A 7-5