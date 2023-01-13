Leeds United head to Aston Villa on Friday night aiming to win for the first time since the season resumed following the break in action for the World Cup.

Leeds lost to Manchester City on December 28 but have drawn their last three matches against Newcastle United, West Ham and most recently against Cardiff City in the FA Cup. Villa were shocked by Stevenage in the competition last weekend as they seek a response against Jesse Marsch’s side.

Aston Villa are waiting to receive clearance for Alex Moreno after the full-back’s arrival from Real Betis. Midfielder John McGinn and defender Diego Carlos are out while Leander Dendoncker is banned following his red card in the FA Cup exit to Stevenage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds will be without Crysencio Summerville for a month due to an ankle injury, joining fellow forward Luis Sinisterra (foot) and midfielder Stuart Dallas in the treatment room. Striker Patrick Bamford (groin), skipper Liam Cooper and goalkeeper Illan Meslier (both muscle strains) are expected to return, while left-back Max Wober could make his first start in the league after debuting in the FA Cup.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 08: General view inside the stadium prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Aston Villa and Stevenage at Villa Park on January 08, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is it on TV?

The game will be on Sky Sports Premier League with coverage beginning at 7.30pm for the 8pm kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is there a stream?

The game will be available Sky Go and on the Sky app, simply sign in with your Sky iD to access the coverage. NOW TV monthly members can also watch fixture alongside those who purchase a day pass for all Sky Sports channels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why is on a Friday?

The fixture was moved primarily for television coverage. The move was confirmed in November with the Premier League apologising to supporters for the delay in confirming their broadcast picks for January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key Stats

Last season: Leeds 0 Aston Villa 3; Aston Villa 3 Leeds 3

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last five league matches: Aston Villa W W L W D; Leeds W L L D D

Top scorers: Danny Ings (Aston Villa) 6; Rodrigo (Leeds) 10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Match odds: H 19-20 A 29-10 D 5-2