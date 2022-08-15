Is Barnsley v Bristol Rovers on TV? How to watch, streaming details and team news

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds have won one and lost two of their opening three games under Michael Duff. Here's all you need to know ahead of tonight's game.

Is it on TV?

The fixture will not be broadcast on TV on Tuesday night. Sky Sports have selected QPR's home fixture against Blackpool for live coverage.

Barnsley welcome Bristol Rovers to Oakwell this evening. Picture: Getty Images.

Is there a stream?

Barnsley supporters not heading to Oakwell on Tuesday evening can access a stream of the match via the club website. A video match pass costs £10.

Team news

Barnsley are assessing Nicky Cadden ahead of the clash. The wing-back missed the 2-1 loss at Derby on Saturday due to a calf problem.

Centre-back Michal Helik and midfielder Herbie Kane remain sidelined.

Barnsley picked up no fresh injury issues at the weekend and that also appeared to be the case for Bristol Rovers.

Joey Barton’s men picked up their second victory in three outings as they beat Oxford 1-0 at the Memorial Stadium.

Defender Lewis Gibson made his debut as a substitute after joining on loan from Everton.