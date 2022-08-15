Is Barnsley v Bristol Rovers on TV? How to watch, streaming details and team news
Barnsley host Bristol Rovers at Oakwell on Tuesday night as they look to bounce back from Saturday's loss to Derby County.
The Reds have won one and lost two of their opening three games under Michael Duff. Here's all you need to know ahead of tonight's game.
Is it on TV?
The fixture will not be broadcast on TV on Tuesday night. Sky Sports have selected QPR's home fixture against Blackpool for live coverage.
Is there a stream?
Barnsley supporters not heading to Oakwell on Tuesday evening can access a stream of the match via the club website. A video match pass costs £10.
Team news
Barnsley are assessing Nicky Cadden ahead of the clash. The wing-back missed the 2-1 loss at Derby on Saturday due to a calf problem.
Centre-back Michal Helik and midfielder Herbie Kane remain sidelined.
Barnsley picked up no fresh injury issues at the weekend and that also appeared to be the case for Bristol Rovers.
Joey Barton’s men picked up their second victory in three outings as they beat Oxford 1-0 at the Memorial Stadium.
Defender Lewis Gibson made his debut as a substitute after joining on loan from Everton.
James Gibbons was absent for that match with an unspecified injury, while Nick Anderton has been unavailable after being diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.