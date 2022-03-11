Is Barnsley v Fulham on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

The Tykes are five points from safety with 11 fixtures remaining while Fulham are 14 points clear at the top of the table.

How can I watch?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The contest will be broadcast on Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 12pm for the 12.30pm kick off.

The match can also be streamed by non-Sky Sports customers on NOW TV, with a 24-hour pass for all Sky Sports channels costing £11.98.

What happened last time?

Fulham swept back to the top of the Sky Bet Championship when they cruised to their seventh straight win with a 4-1 victory over Barnsley at Craven Cottage in November.

Aleksandar Mitrovic struck the opener and cued up the second for Fabio Carvalho.

OAKWELL: Barnsley host Fulham on Saturday afternoon. Picture: PA Wire.

Neeskens Kebano increased Fulham’s advantage midway through the second half and despite a consolation from Victor Adeboyejo, Fulham’s Harry Wilson sealed a convincing win late on for the hosts.

Team news

Barnsley are set to again be without Aaron Leya Iseka. The Tykes had been hoping the striker would be back in action by now but he has suffered a setback and is not likely to be available.

Aapo Halme, who has made only one appearance since September, could return to the squad having sat out the midweek draw with Stoke. Cauley Woodrow remains sidelined by a knee injury.