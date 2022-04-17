Is Barnsley v Peterborough United on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

The Tykes are bottom of the table and sit 10 points from safety but do have a game in hand over 21st-placed Reading. However, they could be relegated on Monday if they lose and Reading beat Swansea.

With only five games remaining wins are a must for the Reds, as they aim to pick up a vital three points against Peterborough, who beat play-off chasing Blackburn Rovers on Good Friday.

Is it on TV?

The fixture will be shown on Sky Sports Football, via the Red Button. Coverage starts at 2.55pm, with the game kicking off at 3pm.

Can I stream it?

Sky Sports Football customers can watch the fixture on the Sky Sports mobile app when signed in with a valid Sky iD. Midweek Championship games can also be streamed by NOW TV members with a monthly subscription.

Team news

Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi must decide whether to risk Cauley Woodrow at home to Peterborough as the prospect of relegation looms over the Tykes. Woodrow has not started since December 11 because of a knee injury, but the striker came off the bench for the final 15 minutes of the 1-1 draw at Swansea on Good Friday.

Callum Styles could return in midfield and Jack Walton will continue in goal as Brad Collins is set to miss the rest of the campaign with a shoulder injury. Barnsley will be relegated from the Sky Bet Championship on Easter Monday if they lose and Reading beat Swansea.

Peterborough could also drop into League One by losing at Oakwell. Posh have Joe Ward available after the winger missed the precious 2-1 victory over Blackburn through suspension.

Jack Marriott is in contention to start after coming off the bench to score the winner on Good Friday.