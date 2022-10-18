Is Blackpool v Hull City on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

The hope is that Sinik will be fit to face Blackpool after the calf injury he suffered on Sunday.

"Fingers crossed he's okay,” said interim boss Andy Dawson.

"He's in this (Tuesday) morning and he was in yesterday so we'll try him out on the grass to see how he is today but that seems a quite positive."

Whether Hull will have a left-back after Callum Elder was injured and Lewie Coyle ill at the weekend remains to be seen.

On-loan Harvey Vale is still receiving treatment with parent club Chelsea.

Blackpool have appealed the decision to send off Shane Lavery after he was red-carded following the final whistle in Saturday's 3-3 draw with Sheffield United but Marvin Ekpiteta and Dominic Thompson will definitely be suspended after their dismissals during the game.

Is it on TV?

Hull City visit Blackpool on Wednesday evening. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The game will be on Sky Sports Football through the Red Button. Sky Q customers can watch matches on the Red Button in HD at no extra cost. Coverage will begin at 7.40pm, five minutes before kick off.

Is there a stream?