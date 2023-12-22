Is Bristol City v Hull City on TV? Key details ahead of Championship clash under the lights

Hull City are set to lock horns with Bristol City under the lights of Ashton Gate.

The Tigers propelled themselves into a play-off spot last week, stylishly sweeping Cardiff City aside. They will be hoping to deliver another impressive display when they make the journey to face Liam Manning’s men.

Hull will have to manage without Liam Rosenior on the touchline, as the Tigers boss is set to serve a touchline ban.

Bristol City sit 14th in the table, seven points adrift of the play-offs. There has been promise in the early days of Manning’s tenure and the Robins defeated promotion hopefuls Sunderland last weekend.

Bristol City are preparing to host Hull City. Image: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Here are all the key details ahead of the meeting between the Robins and the Tigers.

When is Bristol City v Hull City?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Friday, December 22).

Is Bristol City v Hull City on TV?

No – the match has not been selected for live Sky Sports coverage.

Why is Bristol City v Hull City taking place on a Friday night?

Both of the fixtures pitting the sides against each other were both moved to Friday nights after an agreement was struck. A statement issued by Hull back in June read: “Both of Hull City’s Sky Bet Championship matches against Bristol City have been moved to Friday nights.