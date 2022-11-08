Is Cardiff City v Hull City on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

The Colombian top-scorer was red-carded for a high first-half challenge on Leeds United loanee Charlie Cresswell and will miss Tuesday night's match against Cardiff City as a result.

Dimitrios Pelkas, Alfie Jones and Ryan Longman were all promoted to start Liam Rosenior’s first game in charge of the Tigers at Millwall. Former caretaker manager Andy Dawson will assist Rosenior in the Welsh capital, with assistant first-team boss Justin Walker staying behind on Humberside to forge close links with the club’s academy staff.

Callum Robinson has served a three-match ban and will return to the Cardiff attack against Hull on Tuesday. Republic of Ireland international Robinson was sent off inside seven minutes of the south Wales derby at Swansea last month, missing victories over Rotherham and Sunderland as well as the home defeat to Watford.

CARDIFF, WALES - OCTOBER 04: A general view of the inside of the stadium prior to kick off of the Sky Bet Championship between Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers at Cardiff City Stadium on October 04, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Defender Cedric Kipre and midfielder Ryan Wintle are both suspended after collecting their fifth bookings of the season on Saturday. Forwards Mark Harris and Jaden Philogene will be checked after picking up knocks in the weekend win at Sunderland.

Is it on TV?

The game will be on Sky Sports Football through the Red Button on Tuesday evening. Sky Q customers can watch matches on the Red Button in HD at no extra cost. Coverage will begin at 7.40pm, five minutes before kick off.

Is there a stream?

