The Reds are in need of a result in Cumbria having fallen to a humiliating 5-1 defeat to Lincoln City at the weekend. Neill Collins’ men remain in contention for promotion but cannot afford too many slip-ups at this stage of the season.

In Carlisle, they will be coming up against a side that have found life in League One difficult this term. They sit rock-bottom of the third tier, having won just five of their 36 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are all the key details as Carlisle United prepare to lock horns with Barnsley.

Barnsley are set to face Carlisle United at Brunton Park. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

When is Carlisle United v Barnsley?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Tuesday, March 12).

Is Carlisle United v Barnsley on TV?

No - the match has not been selected for live TV coverage. Tonight’s featured League One match is the clash between Bolton Wanderers and Oxford United, which will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

How can I stream Carlisle United v Barnsley?