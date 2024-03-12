Is Carlisle United v Barnsley on TV? Channel and streaming details ahead of League One fixture
The Reds are in need of a result in Cumbria having fallen to a humiliating 5-1 defeat to Lincoln City at the weekend. Neill Collins’ men remain in contention for promotion but cannot afford too many slip-ups at this stage of the season.
In Carlisle, they will be coming up against a side that have found life in League One difficult this term. They sit rock-bottom of the third tier, having won just five of their 36 games.
Here are all the key details as Carlisle United prepare to lock horns with Barnsley.
When is Carlisle United v Barnsley?
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Tuesday, March 12).
Is Carlisle United v Barnsley on TV?
No - the match has not been selected for live TV coverage. Tonight’s featured League One match is the clash between Bolton Wanderers and Oxford United, which will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.
How can I stream Carlisle United v Barnsley?
Fans can stream the action with the purchase of a video match pass on the Barnsley website. In order to buy a pass, fans need an iFollow Barnsley account.