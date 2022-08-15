Is Colchester United v Bradford City on TV? How to watch, team news and form guide

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was the club's second-straight win after defeating Hull CIty 2-1 in the Carabao Cup earlier in the week. They head to Colchester United on Tuesday night looking to maintain their momentum.

Here's all you need to know to keep up with the action...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Is it on TV?

Bradford City head to Colchester United on Tuesday night in League Two. Picture: Getty Images.

The fixture will not be broadcast on TV on Tuesday night. Sky Sports have selected QPR's home fixture against Blackpool for live coverage.

Is there a stream?

Bradford fans not making the approximately 430-mile round trip can access a stream of the match via the club website. A video match pass costs £10.

All the details can be found HERE.

Team news

Colchester will check on the fitness of Alan Judge ahead of the game. Judge has missed the last two matches after picking up a knock during the draw with Carlisle earlier this month.

Freddie Sears returned from a minor knock in the weekend defeat at Stockport and played the full 90 minutes. Tommy Smith (foot) and Emyr Huws (ankle) both remain on the sidelines.

Bradford manager Mark Hughes is considering making changes following back-to-back wins over Hull and Newport. Hughes is keen to ensure there is plenty of freshness in his team and he will welcome back striker Kian Harratt following a three-game suspension.

Summer signing Jamie Walker featured in the opening game of the season but is currently sidelined after undergoing a knee operation. Winger Abo Eisa is edging closer to a first-team comeback after returning to training last week.

Form guide