Is Coventry City v Hull City on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

How can I watch?

Sky Sports customers can watch the fixture on Sky Sports Football via the Red Button. Sky Sports Football customers can also stream the game live on the Sky Sports app if they are signed in with a valid online Sky ID.

The game can be streamed on NOW TV but only for customers with a monthly subscription to the service.

HULL CITY: Travel to Coventry City in the Championship tonight. Picture: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire.

The contest can also be streamed via Hull's iFollow service for a cost of £10. To learn more, click HERE.

Team news

Coventry boss Mark Robins will have a coronavirus test before the game against Hull to see whether he can attend.

Robins and his assistant Adi Viveash missed Saturday’s 4-1 win over Sheffield United with the virus and need to present a negative test. Jake Bidwell will be absent as he is out for six weeks with a muscle tear.

The Sky Blues are three points off the play-offs going into the final 10 games of the season.

Hull are set to be without a number of players. Lewie Coyle, Nathan Baxter, Josh Emmanuel and Andy Cannon are all likely to miss the trip.

Marcus Forss will be eyeing a start after he came off the bench in the weekend draw at Birmingham following a hamstring injury.