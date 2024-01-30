Is Crystal Palace v Sheffield United on TV? Channel and streaming details for Premier League fixture
The trip to London presents an opportunity for the Blades to climb off the foot of the Premier League table. Palace are in the midst of a turbulent spell and the Blades will be hoping to capitalise on the frustrations of the Eagles.
However, Palace have proven a tough nut to crack for Sheffield United in recent years. The Blades have lost in each of their last three meetings between the sides, with their most recent victory in the clash coming nearly four years ago.
Here are all the key details ahead of the clash between Crystal Palace and Sheffield United.
When is Crystal Palace v Sheffield United?
Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm tonight (Tuesday, January 30).
Is Crystal Palace v Sheffield United on TV?
No - the match has not been selected for live TV coverage.
How can I stream Crystal Palace v Sheffield United?
The game will be unavailable to stream, although there will be live audio commentary on Palace TV+. Highlights will be available to watch on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel post-match.