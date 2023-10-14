England’s Euro 2024 qualifying campaign will soon resume.

England are preparing to face Italy. Image: Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

The Three Lions currently sit top of their group, comfortably ahead of Italy, Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta.

Despite not being under intense pressure, Gareth Southgate will be keen for his side to maintain momentum against the Azzurri.

Here is all the key information ahead of the fixture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When is England v Italy?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fixture is scheduled to kick off at 7:45 pm on Tuesday, October 17.

Is England v Italy on TV?

Channel 4 will be showing the match, with coverage kicking off at 7pm.

Host Jules Breach will be joined by Joe Cole, Jill Scott and Gianfranco Zola.

How can I stream England v Italy?