Is England v Italy on TV? Channel and streaming details for Euro 2024 qualifier
England’s Euro 2024 qualifying campaign will soon resume.
The Three Lions currently sit top of their group, comfortably ahead of Italy, Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta.
Despite not being under intense pressure, Gareth Southgate will be keen for his side to maintain momentum against the Azzurri.
Here is all the key information ahead of the fixture.
When is England v Italy?
The fixture is scheduled to kick off at 7:45 pm on Tuesday, October 17.
Is England v Italy on TV?
Channel 4 will be showing the match, with coverage kicking off at 7pm.
Host Jules Breach will be joined by Joe Cole, Jill Scott and Gianfranco Zola.
How can I stream England v Italy?
The match will be streamed live on the Channel 4 website.