Is Fleetwood Town v Sheffield Wednesday on TV? Will there be extra-time and penalties if it's a draw?

Sheffield Wednesday will face either Ipswich Town or Burnley in the fifth round of the FA Cup if they beat Fleetwood in their fourth-round replay on Tuesday night.

In the first Cup meeting between the sides last month, the League One rivals drew 1-1 at Hillsborough. Promise Omochere gave the visitors a lead early in the second period, but Wednesday drew level midway through the half when Josh Earl was credited with an own goal.

The home side, who upset Premier League Newcastle in the third round, dominated in the first half with Mallik Wilks threatening on a couple of occasions. The equaliser came in the 71st minute when Marvin Johnson’s cross from the left was met by Wilks, running in, with Fleetwood’s Josh Earl appearing to get the final touch before the ball went in.

Is Sheffield Wednesday v Fleetwood on TV?

Sheffield Wednesday head to Fleetwood Town in an FA Cup replay on Tuesday (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

There will be a number of fourth-round replays on Tuesday evening. Sheffield United’s meeting with Wrexham is the only one selected for live coverage in the UK, with ITV 4 broadcasting the game. Build up starts from 7pm with the match kicking off at 7.45pm.

The highlights of the Owls’ game will be available on the BBC Sport website after the tie has concluded.

Is there a stream?

There will be no video stream on iFollow of the Owls’ trip to Fleetwood. BBC Radio Sheffield will also be providing commentary of Sheffield United. As always there will be live updates on the club’s official social media accounts and match analysis and reaction on The Yorkshire Post.

Will there be extra time and penalties?

In the event of another draw between the sides, the tie will go to extra time and then penalties if required.

Team news

Owls boss Darren Moore says he won’t hesitate to call on the club’s younger players this evening if required. He said: “You’ve seen me include the younger boys in and around the squad, and if needs be then you won’t see me hesitate to use them.”

Callum Paterson is unlikely to be involved after picking up a hamstring strain in the victory over Plymouth Argyle. This will be the fourth meeting between the Owls and Fleetwood after Wednesday won both league meetings.