Antonio Conte has told his Tottenham players to rediscover their nasty streak in an attempt to get their Premier League season back on track, live on television at Fulham tonight.

Spurs slumped to a third defeat in four Premier League games last Thursday when they lost 4-2 at Manchester City.

The game is being shown LIVE on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm. Kick-off is at 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inconsistency has blighted Tottenham in recent months and another loss at Fulham on Monday would see them drop to sixth in the table.

Tottenham Hotspur's Italian head coach Antonio Conte (Picture: AFP for Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

This form is in contrast to their strong finish to last season where Conte’s men won eight of their last 11 league fixtures, keeping six clean sheets along the way, to pip Arsenal to Champions League qualification.

“If I have to analyse what happened before, compared to last season, we implemented football knowledge, the tactical aspect and also the players after one year and a half, there is more connection between them,” Conte said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we have to pay attention not only to improve one side, don’t lose what we created last season, the solidity, the desire to defend the result, the desire to win duels and don’t lose the nastiness.

“I repeat in football you can be really good but if you are not strong into the pitch in every moment then you can risk losing, but I have a group of players who are intelligent, they know the situation much better than me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fulham's Portuguese head coach Marco Silva (Picture: AFP for Getty Images)

“They know they have conceded a lot of goals, many goals for a team like Tottenham and they know we have to try to improve and there’s only one way to work, to stay together and be strong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I always use a word. A team that wants to win, to be stable has to be a resilient team.

“We have to show in every game, to be resilient and this is not simple but I think this is the key, especially in our season, in this type of situation when you have conceded 21 goals in the last 10 (league) games.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conte also accepted blame for failing to continue to transfer nastiness to his squad.

Richarlison epitomises the type of will and desire wanted by the Italian, but he was coy about his chances of starting at Craven Cottage following a recent hamstring injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means Son Heung-min, who has struggled this season, could get another chance to arrest his form.

“Maybe I was good to improve football knowledges, tactical aspect and offensive situation. Maybe I was not so good to transfer this (nastiness) to my players,” Conte admitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We attack with all the team and defend with all the team. For this reason, I think we have to try to improve in this aspect altogether with humility and to find again the nasty that last season we showed many times.”

Team news

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neeskens Kebano remains a long-term absentee for Fulham because of a ruptured Achilles but head coach Marco Silva has no other injury problems in his squad.

Full-back Antonee Robinson returns after missing the defeat at Newcastle through suspension.

Advertisement Hide Ad