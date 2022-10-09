Is Huddersfield Town v Hull City on TV today? Why is it being played on Sunday?

Ahead of the fixture at the John Smith’s Stadium, here’s all you need to know to keep up with the action.

Is it on TV?

Coverage will begin on Sky Sports Football from 11.30am, with the fixture kicking off at 12pm.

Huddersfield welcome Hull City to the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The contest was due to be played on Saturday, October 8 but was moved to the following day after being selected for broadcast.

Is there a stream?

Sky Go, or other TV streaming platforms that show Sky Sports, will show the action providing you are a Sky Sports customer.

A daily or monthly pass from NOW TV can also be purchased for all Sky Sports channels which enables you to take in the action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team news

Huddersfield will be without suspended midfielder David Kasumu for their home game against Hull.

Kasumu received two yellow cards in Tuesday night’s 3-3 draw at Luton and sits out a one-game ban.

Fellow midfielder Jonathan Hogg missed out in midweek due to an ongoing calf problem, but defender Will Boyle (hip) is in contention for his first league start of the season after stepping off the bench at Luton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matty Pearson (foot), Tino Anjorin (illness), Pat Jones (hamstring), and Tyreece Simpson (knee) remain unavailable.

Hull are still without a manager after ending negotiations with Pedro Martins.

Former Olympiacos head coach Martins was set to replace Shota Arveladze after watching from the stands on Wednesday as the Tigers halted a five-game losing run by beating Wigan 2-1, but a deal has failed to materialise.

Turkey winger Dogukan Sinik is likely to resume after recovering from a calf injury to make his first start for the club in midweek.

Advertisement Hide Ad