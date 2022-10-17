Is Huddersfield Town v Preston North End on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

Fotheringham, set for his fifth game in charge, has reported no new injuries after Saturday’s defeat at Rotherham, but is still without several injured players.

Captain Jonathan Hogg (calf) has not featured in the last six matches and defender Will Boyle has been sidelined due to a hip injury.

Matty Pearson (foot), Tino Anjorin (illness), Pat Jones (hamstring) and Tyreece Simpson (knee) are still out.

Huddersfield Town host Preston North End at the John Smith's Stadium on Tuesday evening. Picture: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Preston boss Ryan Lowe will hand late fitness tests to Daniel Johnson and Liam Lindsay.

Midfielder Johnson (groin) and defender Lindsay (hamstring) both missed Saturday’s home defeat to Stoke.

Defender Patrick Bauer is recovering from appendix surgery and on-loan Tottenham forward Troy Parrott (hamstring) will be out until December.

Teenage striker Finlay Cross-Adair will be hoping to feature again after making his first-team debut against Stoke.

Is it on TV?

The game will be on Sky Sports Football through the Red Button. Sky Q customers can watch matches on the Red Button in HD at no extra cost. Coverage will begin at 7.40pm, five minutes before kick off.

Is there a stream?